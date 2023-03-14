Exclusive! Check out what Harsh Rajput brought as a gift for Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Details inside

Harsh was seen in Pishachini previously and his fans eagerly await his upcoming projects. he was loved for his role of Ansh Rathod in Nazar and was also seen in projects like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, The Buddy project, Janbaaz Sinbad among many others.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 14:42
HARSH RAJPUT

Neha Adhvik Mahajan celebrated her birthday yesterday and the bash saw a star galore at the party who all wished Neha a very happy birthday and came in for the joyous occasion.

One such name that we saw present was Pishachini’s Rocky aka Harsh Rajput. The young lad looked pretty excited for the party. When asked about what he brought for Neha, he said that he himself has arrived as her gift.

Further, he also spoke about how he is not a big party person.

While talking to our reporter, we spotted a mark on his neck and asked him about the same. However, he clarified that it was actually a burn mark.

He elaborated saying that he got burnt badly. Luckily, he saved his face and it got stuck on his neck.

What do you think of this special gift of Harsh for Neha?

Do let us know in the comments below!

