Exclusive! Chestha Mehta roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Dangal TV!

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 11:01
Chestha Mehta

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses and actors to showcase their talent.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann roped in for SAB Tv’s new show ?

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaan, and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV  and the show is in it’s pre-production stage.

Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, Actress Chestha Mehta has  been roped in for Cockrow and Shaika’s  next on Dangal TV.

Chestha has previously been seen in shows like, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Devon ke Dev Mahadev, Sinhaasan Battisi and more.

We previously reported that actor Prateik Chaudhary has also been roped in for the show.

While nothing is confirmed yet because the show is still in the pre-production stage.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mahesh Thakur roped in for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv?

Chestha Mehta Dangal TV Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana Devon Ke Dev Mahadev Sinhaasan Battisi Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Teri Meri Doriyaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 11:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: Love Is In The Air! Viaan goes on one knee to propose Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan's Sonakshi Batra on getting love for Naaz: People confuse the character as the person, so I was hesitant to play a negative role on TV but viewers recognised the difference between me and and Naaz and I am overjoyed''
MUMBAI: Sonakshi Batra became a household name for her role Naaz in Colors' popular drama series Udaariyaan. The...
Happy Birthday Upen Patel! 10 Hottest pictures of the Bigg Boss 8 famed model/actor
MUMBAI: Upen Patel who was once the Hottie of B Town has been MIA for quite some time now. He got immense fame after...
Actor Swatantra Bharat joins &TV’s Doosri Maa as Shamshera!
MUMBAI: With numerous impressive performances in Films, television shows, actor Swatantra Bharat has established...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: OMG! Aradhana runs into her mother in the temple
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Anupamaa: Reality Check! Anupama makes Pakhi see the reality, Pakhi blinded by Adhik’s love
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Pernia Qureshi
Sexy! Aisha actress Pernia Qureshi is too hot to handle in these pictures
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sonakshi Batra
EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan's Sonakshi Batra on getting love for Naaz: People confuse the character as the person, so I was hesitant to play a negative role on TV but viewers recognised the difference between me and and Naaz and I am overjoyed''
Upen Patel
Happy Birthday Upen Patel! 10 Hottest pictures of the Bigg Boss 8 famed model/actor
Swatantra Bharat
Actor Swatantra Bharat joins &TV’s Doosri Maa as Shamshera!
Jennifer Winget
Breaking! Jennifer Winget to play the lead in SoBo Films next for Sony TV!
Siddharth Kumar Tewary
Exclusive! Siddharth Kumar Tewary's show Shrimad Ramayan to be launched in January 2024 on Sony TV
Sindoor Ki Keemat
Exclusive! Sindoor Ki Keemat fame Prateik Chaudhary roped in for Dangal TV's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment