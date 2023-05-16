Exclusive! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar roped in for Dangal show Mann Sundar

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Indian cinema, digital and television, TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Kajal Chonkar will be seen in the upcoming Dangal show title Mann Sundar, yes you heard right actress Kajal Chonkar who was seen and loved in Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye is now all set to be seen in the Dangal TV show title Mann Sundar and the actress will be seen playing the negative character in the TV show.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress Kaja Chonkar performing her craft in different shows and we look forward to see what different she has to offer with this show.

