Exclusive! Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye actress Kajal Chonkar roped in for Ishq Mein Ghayal

Actress Kajal Chonkar who was seen and loved in the television serial Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye is now all set to be seen in the show Ishq Mein Ghayal which has Karan Kundra in leading role
MUMBAI:Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital and Television, Tellychakkar is back with some exclusive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Kajal Chonkar has been roped in for the television serial title Ishq Mein Ghayal, yes you heard right, actress Kajal Chonkar who has been winning the hearts of the fans and was seen and loved in the television serial Chikoo - Yeh Ishq Nachaye is now all set to be seen in the television serial Ishq Mein Ghayal which has Karan Kundra in the leading role.

The detailed information about the character which will be played by the actress is still awaited but we look forward to see what she has to offer in this show as the show is already getting some amazing response from the fans.

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see actress Kajal Chonkar in the television show, do let us know in comment section below.

