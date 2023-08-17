Exclusive! Child Actor Vihaan Jakhotia roped in for Zee TV’s new show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai!

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.
Vihaan

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.

Zee TV  has unveiled the first promo of its new show ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’.

The show marks the return of actress Manasi Joshi Roy. It also stars Vibhuti Thakur and Navika Kotia.

The show produced by Gurodev Bhalla Productions, launches later this month.

TellyChakkar is back with some exclusive and exciting news.

As per sources, Child Actor Vihaan Jakhotia have been roped in for the show. 

We gave you the exclusive update that the show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai will take over the time slot at 6:30 and that Navika Kotia and Ayush Shrivastav have been roped in for the show, more actors such as Priyamvada Pandey and Harsh Usdadiya have also been roped in. 

The show's teaser promises an altogether new and original plot line in which a mother takes on the challenge of raising her daughter like a daughter-in-law to instill in her the principles required to be a good daughter-in-law.

The show's ensemble is quite promising, and the storyline is appealing to those who desire to treat their daughter-in-law as if she were a daughter.

Fans are excited about the show and the promo looks very promising.

