Exclusive! Child Artist Arshit Jain roped in for Rajan Shahi’s new show starring Mohit Malik!

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 19:25
Rajan Shahi

Star Plus is currently airing some top-rated shows like Pandya Store, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Faltu, and many more. 

Producer and Director Rajan Shahi is no stranger to fame and currently has the top running shows in the country to his wall of achievements.

As per reports, the creator is coming up with a new show and it will star the ever-handsome Mohit Malik in the lead role. Ever since the buzz of this new show, fans have been waiting with bated breath to get a new update.

TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news about the show.

As per sources, Child Actor Arisht Jain has been roped in for the new Rajan Shahi show starring Mohit Malik. He was previously seen in the show, Balika vadhu 2, Savdhan India and more. 

It is said to be a drama about sisters and TellyChakkar previously, exclusively reported names like Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Sayali Salunkhe, Ankita Sharma, Abhidnya Bhave, Ujwala Jog, Yatin Karyekar, and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 06/22/2023 - 19:25

