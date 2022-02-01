EXCLUSIVE! Chitra Banerjee opens up on her role in Sony TV's upcoming show Dosti Anokhi, says, "I have been told that my character will be extremely impactful and have many shades"

MUMBAI : Sony TV has always had an amazing lineup of shows that have managed to entertain the viewers.

The channel has launched several TV shows in the past that has proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

With shows like Kaamnaa and Dhadkan Zindaggii Ki, the channel is already managing to entertain the viewers.

And now, Sony TV is gearing up for another new show soon.

The show is titled Dosti Anokhi and the concept is quite amazing.

The promo of the show was out a few weeks ago and it has received a great response from the viewers.

The show stars Ishmeet Kohli, Rajendra Gupta, Sushmita Mukherjee, Chitra Banerjee, Naman Arora, Subir Rana, Priyamvada Sahay, Sahil Phull among others.

Chitra is playing a pivotal role in the show.

TellyChakkar got in an exclusive chat with Chitra who spoke in length about her character and much more.

Character overview...

I am playing Sushmita Mukherjee and Rajendra Gupta's daughter in the show. My role is shown extremely strong who is a single mother and bringing up her daughter all by herself. She went against her parents to marry the guy of her choice. It's not easy for her but she is doing it quite well. I have been told that my character will have many shades. There will be several layers in my characters that will open up as the show's story will progress. My character won't be negative or grey shade at all. I have a lot of scope to perform.

Thoughts on choosing this role and show...

I have worked with this production house before. I have had a very good experience with them as I did Ram Milaye Jodi with the makers. I am getting back to the channel after so many years after I did my first show with Sony TV which was Thodi Si Bewafai. That's why I would not think twice before saying yes to this show. It was like a homecoming for me. I have been blessed to work with very good producers and directors in my career. It is always exciting to work with somebody once again.

Excitement of working with the star cast...

I am very excited to perform with all of them. But as far as Rajendra ji and Sushmita ji are concerned, I am very nervous. They are very talented and I'll mostly have my scenes with them. It will be challenging for me to match up to their level. That is very exciting and nervous at the same time. Working with good actors is a very big benefit.

Chitra has previously worked in shows like Ram Milaye Jodi, Bepanah Pyaar, Piyaa Albela, Diya among others.

Dosti Anokhi is all set to hit the small screens from 7th February onwards.

