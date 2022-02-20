EXCLUSIVE! Choti Sarrdaarni's Devika aka Rutuja Sawant credits her first show Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali for giving a boost to her acting career

MUMBAI: Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni has become a household name for everyone, one of the popular shows telecasted with an intriguing storyline and awe-striking love drama. The show has Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Mahir Pandhi in the lead.

Seher is taking the legacy ahead with Rajveer. Their sizzling chemistry often leaves fans in awe and are absolutely adored for their on-screen as well as off-screen bond.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Rutuja Sawant has entered the show as Devika, we got in touch with the gorgeous much to know more about it, check out what she had to share:

From Mehndi to Choti Sarrdaarni, it has been quite a journey, what do you cherish the most?

My whole journey, I learned a lot as a person from there. Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali was more about going out of your comfort zone, staying away from the family as that was my first show. Now, that I am doing Chhoti Sarrdaarni, I feel what I have learnt there about technicalities, and all help me here.

What kind of characters is of your utmost interest?

Honestly, I really loved the track where my character had turned negative in Mehndi, I am interested in doing such grey and performance-oriented roles. Even when I saw Aneri Vajani's recent track in Anupamaa, I just wished I could do something like that. She has portrayed it with such finesse. So yes, I would love to do such challenging roles for sure.

How exciting does it seem for you to perform as Devika?

It is exciting, as she is a very sweet and happy go lucky kind of person and at the same time she is extremely sophisticated and compost. I am looking forward to more and more performance-based scenes in the show and bringing the best out of it for my fans.

