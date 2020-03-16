EXCLUSIVE! Chunky Pandey and Govinda to grace the sets of Superstar Singer 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April onwards.

The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan who is known for his amazing anchoring skills.

Meanwhile, Superstar Singer 2 is judged by Alka Yagnik, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya.

The makers have also introduced 5 captains from Indian Idol's previous seasons.

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayli Kamble are the captains.

Apart from the child singers showing off their singing talent, the makers have left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with many other things.

The viewers have also seen several guests who have graced the set of the show.

And now, Superstar Singer 2 is all set to see two of the most popular Bollywood actors.

We have exclusively learnt that Aankhen actors Govinda and Chunky Pandey are all set to grace the show.

The duo is known for giving stellar performances in their long career in Bollywood.

This is not the first time when Chunky and Govinda will be the gracing.

The duo has appeared in several reality shows as celebrity guests before as well.

