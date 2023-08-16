Exclusive! Daisy Shah reveals an irritating habit of Archana Gautam; shares how Dino knows to play mind games

Daisy Shah these days is grabbing headlines for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her as to who was the most confident contestant and who was the biggest threat to her on the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 08/16/2023 - 05:00
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13

MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.

She debuted with the movie Jai Ho alongside Salman Khan and then went on to be a part of successful movies like Hate Story 3, Race 3 etc.

These days, she is grabbing headlines for her stint in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

ALSO READ : OMG! Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah get into an ugly war of words, the former says “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna..”

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress to ask her as to who was the most confident contestant and who was the biggest threat to her on the show. 

Who do you think was a dangerous contestant?

Dino. I knew he was good at stunts, but didn’t know he was good at mind games too.

Who was very confident in the sets of the show?

Archana and Rashmeet were very confident. Especially, Archana. Whenever anyone used to perform a stunt, she would give tips that one should have done it that way. She told me as well, and I told her that it’s just been five minutes since I have performed. Only the person who is performing knows what they go through and how their body and mind works.

During your elimination, instead of you, who do you think you would have eliminated?

It would be Dino, and the reason would be payback time. When you watch the show, you would know what I am saying.

Who was camera conscious while shooting for the show?

Nyrraa, as she was very careful about the way she looked and if her make–up and all was right or not. I think she was aware that the camera was around. It's okay for some people to have camera around, and it’s an individual decision. For me, it’s like, I have to be presentable, but not all the time.

Well, there is no doubt that Daisy is emerging as a strong contestant and audience love the way she performs.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read :Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at Daisy Shah for spreading false news about them

 

