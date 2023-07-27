OMG! Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah get into an ugly war of words, the former says “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna..”

MUMBAI: Archana gained immense popularity after her stint on Bigg Boss 16. She was one of the most outspoken and entertaining contestants on the show. She was recently in the news for being a part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and won hearts with her witty humor as usual.

Archana also made it into the news for her ugly war of words with Daisy Shah in the show. The two ladies are having an ugly war of words on social media. It began when Daisy Shah was asked if she thought Archana was an entertaining contestant on the show. To this Shah said, “Mere liye wo entertainment nahi hai sorry. mere liye kaa se khoon nikalna hai.”

Archana reshared Daisy’s video and captioned it, “2 baar eliminate kiya hai na esliye @shahdaisy naraj hai mujhse koi nahi babu it's a show usme entertainment karke ke or stunt krne ke hi @colorstv pesai Deta hai. Just chill babu India loves me so much.”

Archana later wrote, “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna mujhe varna main hath kar deti hu, phir kuch jada hi sach bol deti main.” Daisy later issued a statement about the whole fiasco writing, “Everybody have their own way of liking things and people! If I don't like somebody's way of poking and instigating people then I don't. More over the amount of disrespect a particular person had towards others while performing stunts in the show was just very crass. Channel only shows you what you want to see... a lot many facts have been edited from the show.”

Daisy also said, “"If you understand the difference between CLASS and CRASS then You have my respect.”

