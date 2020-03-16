EXCLUSIVE! Deepali Pansare on her role in Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: I would love if Manju turns negative but as per the brief that I have got, my character is out-and-out positive

MUMBAI :Deepali Pansare is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.

The beautiful diva has been a part of several TV shows so far and has proved her mettle in acting with her stellar performances.

Deepali has so far been a part of shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Fraud Saiyyan, Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kie, and many more.

She played an out-and-out negative role in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie and was lauded for her performance.

She is also well known for her character in Rajan Shahi's show Aai Kuthey Kai Karte whose Hindi remake is Star Plus' Anupamaa.

After playing a variety of roles, Deepali is seen in a delightful avatar with her present show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

The show launched a few months ago and the viewers are loving it.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Deepali who spoke about her character's progress and much more.

What kind of changes have you noticed in your character ever since the show launched?

My character has not witnessed any change. Manju is a very positive character and extremely loving. She only knows how to spread love and affection. First, my priority was my family's happiness. But now, I am also trying to keep Katha happy as she is new in the family and she needs to feel comfortable. I am happy that my brother is married and has someone in his life.

Do you find your character challenging?

I have done maximum positive characters in most of my shows so far. It's very easy for me. An actor should know his or character well whether its negative or positive. Then it doesn't become challenging.

Do you want to see any changes in your character in the future which will also bring a major twist to your role and also maintain the essence?

I want to see a lot of changes but it's not in my hands. On a personal note, I don't mind if my character goes through some changes. But it won't happen just if I think about it. It's up to the makers and I am just going with the flow.

I have always loved playing negative characters in my shows. But I would love even if my character Manju turns negative. However, whatever brief I have got from the makers, Manju is out-and-out positive.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho hit the small screens on 1st June on Colors.

