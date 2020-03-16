EXCLUSIVE! Deepali Pansare opens up on QUITTING engineering to pursue acting, shares how industry has treated her over the years and much more

MUMBAI: TV diva Deepali Pansare is one of the most popular actresses in the small town.

The actress has been a part of several TV shows so far and has proved her mettle in acting.

Deepali has so far been a part of shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Fraud Saiyyan, Chikoo Ki Mummy Dur Kie, and many more.

She played an out and out negative role in Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kie and was lauded for her performance.

The beautiful actress is also well-known for her character in Rajan Shahi's show Aai Kuthey Kai Karte whose Hindi remake is Star Plus' Anupamaa.

After playing a variety of roles, Deepali is all set for her new show soon.

The actress is gearing up for her upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho.

As the show's date inches closer, we got in touch with Deepali who spoke about her character and much more.

You have been in the industry for a very long time. How has the industry treated you from your early days till now?

It's the same. I don't think it is different. I feel it's all about how you perceive things. I have changed a lot over the years. We all change and learn every year. The same goes with the industry. If you are a good person, good things will happen to you.

Any memories you would like to share about your first show. How did you bag it?

I am an engineer and used to do a job. I used to also give auditions simultaneously. I used to take leave for a day and give several auditions and again go back. I was working with Birla. It was quite hectic for me. I must have given at least 200 auditions before I started getting work. A show by Creative Eye was being made and I was selected for it. I was called to sign a contract. Amid this, I got a call from Shailesh Mehta who was doing freelancing for some other show. It was an outdoor shoot in Varanasi for a show. He asked me to sign his show. I was so innocent and naive that I told the Creative Eye people that I am considering the other offer as well. Both of them wanted me to sign their shows. They were ready to manage as both shows needed 20 to 25 days. I signed for both shows. While I was shooting for the Shailesh Mehta show, the other one got shelved. That's how I bagged my first show.

How wa sthe transformation to engineer to acting turn out to be?

I always wanted to be an actor. But my parents always wanted me to have a backup option. If one thing doesn't work, the other is there. There is no one who belongs to this field in my family. Nobody took me seriously until I started working.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho is all set to hit the small screens from 1st June on Colors.

