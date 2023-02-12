Exclusive: Dehleez actor Rakesh Pandey comes on board for Dangal TV’s upcoming show Aaina!

Submitted by Ektaa and Shachi on Sat, 12/02/2023 - 17:52
Rakesh Pandey

We have already reported that Rashmi Sharma Telefilms is coming up with a new show on Dangal TV titled Aaina. The show will star Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles. 

Farman has earlier been seen in projects like ‘Rakshabandhan... Rasal Apne Bhai Ki Dhal’ on Dangal TV and ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’ on Colors. As for Niharika, she has been seen in Star Plus show Faltu. We also reported that Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi has been roped in for the show too. Geeta has been seen in shows like Balika Vadhu, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste etc.

Well, now we have news that actor Rakesh Pandey will also be a part of the starcast. Rakesh has been seen in shows in the likes of Chotti Bahu and Dehleez. According to sources, he will have a pivotal role to play in the show.

For the uninitiated, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms has been producing a lot of serials on television and has given hit shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Sasural Simar Ka, Silsila Pyaar Ka etc. 

Credit-TV talks 

