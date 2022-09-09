EXCLUSIVE! Deshna Dugad opens up on bagging Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible, shares about her experience with the show's star cast and much more

MUMBAI: Actress Deshna Dugad is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Pushpa Impossible.

She is portraying the character of Rashi Patel who is Pushpa and Dilip's daughter.

Deshna is shown as a tenth-grade student in the show. A lot of people will be able to relate to her character in many ways which is why she is being praised for her stellar performance.

As the show has completed two months, TellyChakkar got in touch with Deshna who spoke about her character and much more.

Any interesting story behind bagging this show?

The main motto behind taking up this show was that this show's story is very real. Also, the story revolves around extremely relatable situations. I really liked it. My character is quite similar to me in real life.

How similar is your character to you?

As I mentioned earlier, Deshna is equal to Rashi and vice versa. My character is quite similar to mine in many ways. There are several things that I have experienced in my real life too which I portray on-screen. I have a big brother too in real life.

How has been your experience with the star cast?

It's been around 3 to 4 months ever since I started shooting for the show. We all are like family. Especially, Pushpa, Chirag and Ashwin Bhai. All four of us share a great bond. I call Karuna ma'am 'Maa' on the set and refer to Chirag and Ashwin as 'Bhai'.

