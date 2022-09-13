Exclusive! Devi Adi Parashakti fame actress Heer Lathar Bags Colors TV’s Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the entertainment world.

Also read: Spy Bahu: Oops! Veera makes a mistake to save herself, Yohan puzzled

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Well, here in this article, we bring an exclusive update regarding Colors Tv – Spy Bahu, which stars Sana Sayyad as Sejal and Sehban Azim aka Yohan in the lead roles.

We hear that Devi Adi Parashakti fame actress Heer Lathar has bagged the show. She will be playing the role of an advocate named Shabnam. And, supposedly her character will bring in a lot of changes in the show’s upcoming storyline.

Also read: Naagin 5 actor Shourya Lathar to tie the knot with Heer Malik

Prior to this show, she was associated with Swatik Productions’ show - Devi Adi Parashakti where she played the role of Prasuti.

The actress is married to Naagin 5 fame actor Shourya Lathar. And this role would be her comeback in telly town. The actress is blessed with a cute little baby boy Teeyan.

How excited are you for her entry?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for news and updates.