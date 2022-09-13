Exclusive! Devi Adi Parashakti fame actress Heer Lathar Bags Colors TV’s Spy Bahu

The actress is married to Naagin 5 fame actor Shourya Lathar. And this role would be her comeback in telly town. The actress is blessed with a cute little baby boy Teeyan.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 13:49
Well, here in this article, we bring an exclusive update regarding Colors Tv – Spy Bahu, which stars Sana Sayyad as Sejal and Sehban Azim aka Yohan in the lead roles.

We hear that Devi Adi Parashakti fame actress Heer Lathar has bagged the show. She will be playing the role of an advocate named Shabnam. And, supposedly her character will bring in a lot of changes in the show’s upcoming storyline.

Also read: Naagin 5 actor Shourya Lathar to tie the knot with Heer Malik

Prior to this show, she was associated with Swatik Productions’ show - Devi Adi Parashakti where she played the role of Prasuti.

The actress is married to Naagin 5 fame actor Shourya Lathar. And this role would be her comeback in telly town. The actress is blessed with a cute little baby boy Teeyan.

How excited are you for her entry?

Do let us know your views in the comment box below.

Latest Video