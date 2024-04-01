Exclusive! Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Pankaj Berry joins the cast of COLORS upcoming show Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Colors is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show

With successful shows like Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav, Parineetii, Udaariyan, Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan which have been loved by the audience.

Now the channel is all set to launch a new show titled “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” which is based on romance, fate and re – birth.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Trupti Mishra in lead roles.

As per sources, Dil Diyaan Gallaan actor Pankaj Berry joins the cast of COLORS upcoming show “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”

Not much is known about his character but he would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Pankaj is a well known actor in the entertainment business and he is best known for his roles in serials like Dil Diyaan Gallaan, Kaatelal & Sons, Tenali Rama, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev etc.

Well, the promo of the show was released yesterday and it has got a good response from the audience as the concept and the story of the show look a bit different.

