Exclusive! Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii actors Raghav Dhir and Nishant Singh talk about their characters on the show, share their views on how they take criticism on social media, and what were the challenges they faced while shooting during this tough time of CO

MUMBAI: Sony Television is all set to launch a new show titled “Dhadkan Zindagii Kii” which will be going on air from the 6th of December at 10: 00 pm.

The channel has always given shows with good content where the audience could relate to the characters and story.

Indian television has witnessed several medical dramas in the past. Dhadkan is also a medical-drama series but the concept is quite different.

The show stars Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Vidyut Xavier, Raghav Dhir, Kaushik Chakravorty, Alma Hussein, Nishant Singh, among others.

During the launch of the show, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actors of the show Raghav Dhir and Nishant Singh and asked them a few questions regarding the show and what were the challenges they faced while shooting for it during these tough times.

Tell us something about your character on the show.

Nishant Singh: The name of the character that I play is Wasim Ansari, he comes from the slums and is working here as a ward boy for quite some time. He is studying and working and earning money for himself. He would be studying medial and then would become a doctor and he is a self-made man and he is very attached to the place he lives.

Raghav Dhir: I play the character of Piroz Murgiwala, he is a charmer and the topper of the college. He wants to prove to everyone why he is a toper and is a very competitive person.

How important is the feedback of the audience on social media and how do you react to it?

Nishant Singh: I am not a social media person and I hardly use these applications. You like it when some say good things about your work and I do reply to them.

Raghav Dhir: It feels really good when a fan appreciates your work and even when a critic would say something it’s a learning niche for every actor. If someone writes negatively we know somewhere as an actor we have gone wrong and when it’s good reviews we feel good.

How was the scenario on the sets of the show considering you shot during these COVID times?

Nishant Singh: We all followed all the rules and regulations and had lots of fun while shooting for the serial, it wasn't like if there was COVID no one had fun.

Raghav Dhir: Shooting in the new normal wasn't that easy we had to follow all the protocols of the COVID rules during the shoot time, it was a bit difficult. Considering the scenario and following the protocols, everyone shot for their scenes.

Did any of you have to go through the unwriting of the doctors while enacting a scene?

Nishant Singh: Yes, I had written something on the board and I was trying to write in my neatest manner and that’s when the director yelled and said it’s not looking like a doctor’s writing. That was fun to do as we knew how the doctors write as we had seen their prescriptions.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is all set to hit the small screens on 6th December at 10 PM.

