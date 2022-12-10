Exclusive! Dharam Yodha Garud fame Ankit Raaj roped in for season 2 of Atrangi Channel’s Parshuraam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Atrangi Channel’s hit show Parshuram is going to be back with a completely new season and a whole new cast. The show’s previous season starred Vishal Aditya Singh of Bigg Boss fame as the lead.

The new season will be directed by Kamal Monga, who is pretty well known for his mythological shows like Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, Razia Sultaan, Porus, and many more.

The show will star actor Ankit Raaj in the role of Parshuram. Ankit has previously been seen in shows like Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz and Laado 2 – Veerpur Ki Mardaani. He is currently seen playing a negative role in Sony SAB’s Dharam Yodha Garud.

The show is produced by Atulyam Films and Chanda Creation and the casting has been done by Deepak Joshi.

