Exclusive! Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan has the best stories when it comes to his college days and Dharampatnii days, check it out

MUMBAI: Colors TV show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan – Dharampatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, produced by Balaji Telefilms, is a show that revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to other spheres of society but are bound by fate.

The show is always in the news for its cast and what actually goes on behind the scenes. It is said that the show is soon to go off-air.

Talking about the male lead of the show, Fahmaan Khan, is loved and admired by a huge portion of the audience. The actor has been giving gaining a lot of love and respect for the performance that he has been giving over the years.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he opened up about a lot of interesting things like the prank he played with the co-stars, rumours about it and much more.

What's the funniest thing you've done on 'Script ki demand'?

Sometimes, in flow of emotions we write 'Tum mujhe aise chhodke mat jaana haan'. There are many ways to say this but sometimes you're in a mood to say it just how it's written. It happened once on the set of Dharampatnii. The director asked me what am I doing? I replied saying that it's written this way.

What's the most interesting/silly buzz or rumour about you?

It was me dating Shweta Tiwari. It was so stupid. This was at the time when 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' was going on. We were sitting on our sets and laughing so hard.

What's that one thing you used to do in your childhood for which you were always scolded by your parents?

I was scolded for being out all the time, not for parties but just being out. Now I'm always in the house but at that time my mom used to be angry as I was always out.

Who's your television crush?

Jennifer Winget.

What's a hairstyle that was forced upon you in childhood?

Military cut. Our teachers used to pull our side-locks and make us get up.

What's the funniest memory from your college days?

So during college days, there was a new ringtone that was out which was very funny. There were those old Nokia phones at that time by which you could send SMS to 20 people at a time. So I made everyone to set that ringtone. There was a maths teacher that I did not like. So I sent SMS to those 20 people in the class and it started ringing from everywhere in the class. I was lucky because the principal was my aunt so when she came in she took everyone's phone to check who has sent the SMS, it was from me. So my phone was confiscated. I went to her and asked for my phone back and she had to give it back.

What's a memory that always makes you emotional?

First reaction after my first show of Odessey, it was a play. We were in Pondicherry and the stage had burnt down after a point. The audition was burnt down and broken so we had cleaned up everything and then did our play there. After the auditions, it was a paid audience. A lot of French people used to come there. They love theatres so they had come to watch the play. They started clapping as we were exiting from the stage. 15 mins after that and they were still clapping. We had to enter again, bow down again and we stood there till they stopped clapping. That feeling I had, I never felt like it again.

What’s a prank you played with your co-star?

Recently I did this. I took a cup of Rajma, added 1.5 tbsp salt, and then I took it to the set of Dharampatnii. I told them that I made this myself so have it. And that reaction...

