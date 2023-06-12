Exclusive! Dhawal’s feelings and emotions should be in control: Rohit Chandel on his character in Pandya Store

Rohit Chandel plays the lead actor in the show as Dhaval opposite Priyanshi Yadav. In an exclusive conversation with Rohit, he mentioned about his experience shooting for the show, his bond with his co-actors and the x-factor that he loves about his character.
Rohit Chandel

MUMBAI: Pandya Store is one show which has impressed the masses with its upbeat drama and the high voltage twists and turns which comes in as surprises to the fans. Recently, it was seen how the Pandya Store is demolished and the dreams come breaking down for the Pandyas.

(Also Read: Exclusive! Rohit Chandel’s life story is inspiring how he started his career from ground zero and is now the lead of a show: Pandya Store actor Roshan Kapoor

Rohit Chandel said, “X factor about the character is that Dhawal is very versatile. I am glad that I have got an opportunity to explore every facet of this character because he can make you cry, smile, he can entertain you, fight with enemies and perform action scenes. Dhawal is a full fledged character who is a masala entertainer himself!”

We also questioned him as to what he would like to change about his character if given a chance. Rohit expressed, “Dhawal loves his brothers and too much of anything is not good. He has this blind faith and does not understand the negativity which is going behind. He loves his brothers more than anything and I feel that Dhawal’s feelings and emotions should be in control.”

Speaking about dealing with creative differences Rohit shared, “As actors we shoot for 12 hours a day and after putting in so much hard work, if one does not get creative freedom or an opportunity to contribute their inputs, it obviously comes as a disappointment for any actor.”  

Shedding some light on his bond with his co-actors, Rohit mentioned, “Well, I bond with everybody on the sets of the show. I tend to bond more with the actors who I have most of my scenes with. Otherwise I have good relations with everybody. When I say bond, I do not have a close personal bond but as co-actors we are cordial.”

(Also Read: Exclusive! “In every show after any leap, it's very difficult for audience to accept new cast, and I was concerned about the same”, Rohit Chandel on taking up Pandya Store after a leap, his character and how he got the role

Well said Rohit!

