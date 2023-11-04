Exclusive! Dhruv Tara actor Ishaan Dhawan on his bond with the cast “I have done 3 shows but I still feel like I have a lot to learn.”

MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels through time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv.

Talking about the male lead of the show, Ishaan Dhawan, he started his career as a model. Ishaan made his acting debut with the web series Bebaakee in 2020 where he played the role of Hamid. Later he acted in the serial Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana in 2021. Recently, he also appeared in the serial Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

Now Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed about his experience being in the show and much more.

How do you feel being part of such an amazing show?

First of all, I’d wanted to do TV shows since some time now. Since I was a kid, I was very connected to TV and after that comes Hindi Cinema. This (TV) is a medium where actors, who don’t really have a background in acting, come to learn about acting, technicalities, things related to shows and scripts. So in all these TV shows, there’s one big and well-known name, that is Sashi Sumeet Productions. It was very important to me because from the time I came to Mumbai and got into this struggle of doing shows, Sashi Sumeet Production’s name was very high on the list. It’s one of the best production houses in Mumbai for TV shows. I was sort of manifesting so just when I got a call for audition I was happy and overjoyed. It is difficult in the beginning because you don’t know if you’re in or out but later your hard work pays off. When I was in 10th std, I had this nostalgic feeling with Sony Sab and I really wanted to work with them. When I got to know about the show and the script, I felt really good. The concept and the story of the show was really amazing. I knew that someday may be I will have to go to 17th century and that will be very interesting for me. I was feel blessed being around my co-actors as they are good people and I can learn from their experiences. I feel blessed that I’m part of the show.

How is your bond with the cast on set and who are you close to?

I am close to everybody. On first day, they are colleagues. On second day, they are a little more than that. And some become very good friends. Everybody here is so nice, sweet, helping and co-operative. People who are experienced are willing to teach us, the new-comers. I have done 3 shows but I still feel like I have a lot to learn. Everybody here is so good at their job and they are willing to teach us about it, correct us when we go wrong and always to give solutions.

