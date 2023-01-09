Exclusive! Dhruv Tara actress Riya Sharma is all praises for Ulka Gupta, calls her an angel

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 21:13
Riya Sharma

MUMBAI: Riya Sharma has been impressing everyone with her amazing performance as Tarapriya in Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara - Samay Se Pare.

The actress is seen playing the lead role and is paired opposite actor Ishaan Dhawan.

Dhruv Tara is quite different from the typical saas-bahu dramas, which is why the viewers are loving it.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Riya Sharma opens up on Dhruv Tara achieving a milestone, shares about her bond with co-star Ishaan Dhawan, reveals fans' reaction, says, ''Viewers have embraced me with open arms''

Tellychakkar got in touch with Riya Sharma where she revealed her experience working with Ulka Gupta once again, her off-screen chemistry with Ishaan and much more.

Once again you got to work with Ulka Gupta and this time it was the other way round, as in you being in the lead. Tell us about your experience working with her again.

I must have manifested it so much that it actually happened but unfortunately I did not do a lot of scenes where I got back. I really wish but we keep meeting because we are like soul sisters. It was amazing. I learn so much from her everyday. She’s just an angel. I am so thankful to her that she came in and did her bit. She looked breathtaking. I really hope that I get to work with her again.

We love the chemistry you have on-screen with Ishaan. Tell us about the chemistry you have off-screen.

Thank you so much for giving so much love to both of us. Off-screen chemistry never needed any extra effort from either side. We just gelled up instantly and we became very goofy friends who are joking all the time and doing crazy and abnormal stuff, yet feeling normal about it. I’m really grateful to have Ishaan as Dhruv, as my co-actor. It’s very important for your mental peace as well because you have to be these people for like 12-13 hours everyday. So we just hit it off and he’s really a sweetheart.

Tell us something about the upcoming Janmashti special?

The upcoming track is honestly just as surprising for me as it is for you all. The writers are doing such an impeccable job. I can’t wait for what’s coming up next. I have no idea but I really like how they are playing with Dhruv’s character and spicing up things. So yes, definitely something interesting is coming up.

Also read -EXCLUSIVE! Riya Sharma on finding relatability to her character Tarapriya in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare: Portraying her has allowed me to tap into my own emotions and bring authenticity to the role

This was our interaction with Riya Sharma aka Tarapriya. Show us your love for her, in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Dhruv Tara Riya Sharma Sashi Sumeet Ishaan Dhawan Narayani Shashtri Yash Tonk Gulfam Khan Krishna Bharadwaj Swati Kapoor Sony Sab
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 21:13

