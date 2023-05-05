Exclusive! Did Sumbul Touqeer Khan re-purpose her outfit? Here’s what we know!

MUMBAI:Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie where she became a household name. 

She is definitely a force to be reckoned with, at Age 19 she was one of the youngest contestants on the show Bigg Boss and she has broken multiple records with her stint.

The audience praised her acting chops and they think that she is one of the best actresses on television.

Sumbul began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.


The actress is now also a popular youtube star, she has been very active on her youtube page and recently her home tour video gained over 2 million views quickly. 

TellyChakkar caught up with the actor for the cekebration and during a candid chat she reveled that the outfit she was wearing, a white legant top with black skirt/shorts, with bakck oxfords, and she looked incredibly cute is the outfit, is the outfit that she got to wear to the Colors show Entertainment Ki Raat, but she repurposed it and well, we love a sustainable a queen.


Fans have been waiting to see her in a new project eagerly but they are also happy that she has started making content and they can keep up with her.


