Exclusive! Did you know that Sudhanshu Pandey was the only choice for Vanraj? Read More for the Full Story!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Sudhanshu Pandey who plays the role of Vanraj Shah has created a next-level fan following for his amazing performance. The viewers have seen several shades of Vanraj and he has left everyone spellbound with his fine acting chops. Over decades of marvelous work, the actor has achieved so many accolades and a lot of love.

And over the 3 years on the show, fans have gotten to see a very different side to Sudhanshu and learned many hidden facts.

TellyChakkar has found out a new tidbit that adds a layer to the amazing casting of the show.

A little birdie has given us the exclusive update that, Sudhanshu was in fact the first person to be cast in the show. Did you know that the makers did not even audition or consider anyone else?

The makers were very certain that they wanted Sudanshu for this specific role and there was no competition with anyone else.

Well, we guess that the makers realized that no one would be able to play this part like Sudanshu does, a role which is also such a stark difference from his real sweet demeanor.

Meanwhile, on the show, Both Vanraj and Anupama are struggling with Paakhi going missing and what their next step should be like.

