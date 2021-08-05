EXCLUSIVE! Dil Buffering actor Aakash Ahuja BAGS Thapki Pyaar Ki 2?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has always been at the forefront when it comes to reporting on the latest information from the entertainment industry.

Bringing yet another interesting news, we have exclusively learnt that Shoonya Square Productions has been planning to roll out some interesting shows on television. We now have news that the production house is planning an instalment of Thapki Pyaar Ki on Colors.

We only recently reported that Manish Goplani and Jaya Bhattacharya are approached to be a part of the show.

Now Tellychakkar has learnt that Aakash Ahuja is speculated to play the lead in the show. Details about his character are yet to be disclosed.

Thapki Pyar Ki aired on Colors TV on 25 May 2015. It is a story of a young woman, Thapki Chaturvedi, who has a stutter. It starred Jigyasa Singh and Manish Goplani besides Ankit Bathla, Sheena Bajaj, Monica Khanna and others. The series ended on 14 July 2017, completing 698 episodes. The series was written by Ved Raj Shrivastava, Dheeraj Sarna and Sudhir Kumar Singh and was directed by Ranjan Kumar Singh, Mayank Gupta, Dharmendra Sharma and Vaibhav Vansraj Singh.

