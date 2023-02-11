Exclusive! Disparity and discrimination are a part of the industry because of competitiveness and hunger to perform in the artists: Sudhaa Chandran

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sudhaa Chandran spilled beans about working on the show, her look and the response she receives on portraying negative roles.
Sudhaa Chandran

MUMBAI :There are plenty of new shows which are being produced and one of them is Doree on Colors. The show stars Sudhaa Chandra, Amar Upadhyay, Mahi Bhanushali and others in leading roles and will hit the screens from November 6.

The show is set against the backdrop of Varanasi and will focus on all kinds of social issues, specially on abandonment of girl child. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sudhaa Chandran spilled beans about working on the show, her look and the response she receives on portraying negative roles. 

Sudhaa elaborated, “My look in the show is classy and traditional. I am wearing traditional necklaces, glass bangles and Banarasi sarees which give the look and feel of where the character belongs.”

When asked about the industry facing disparities, Sudhaa mentioned, “It is a system and disparity and discrimination is a part of it.  It usually happens when a person is competitive and has the hunger to perform. Even today, I feel that I could do many roles and think about why was I not a part of that particular project. For example, I look at Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies and think about how I should be a part of his projects. If the hunger is not there, there is no use of being an artist.”

Talking about her roles, Sudha shared, “When people love to hate you, it means that they love you in negative roles. I this is my third show as a negative role after Kahin Kissii Roz and Naagin.” 

Well said Sudhaa!

