EXCLUSIVE! Sudha Chandran recollects how Adaa Khan used to never talk to her during Naagin Season 1, shares how their bond turned so amazing over time, reveals she considers Adaa as her daughter

MUMBAI : Sudha Chandran is a well-known name in the film and television industry.

The stunning diva has been a part of the showbiz world for a very long time and has managed to create a name for herself.

The actress is popularly known for her performances in shows like Kaahiin Kissii Roz, Naagin series, K Street Paali Hill and the list goes on.

Sudha is currently seen in Colors show Bekaboo where she is playing the role of Pataali.

Well, the viewers fondly remember Sudha for her character Yamini from Naagin and also her beautiful on and off-screen bond with Adaa Khan who is known for her character Shesha.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Sudha opened up on her bond with Adaa and much more.

Bond with Adaa Khan...

It's been 5 years and we tend to forget many things. But when she sends me reels and memes. I feel surprised that we made such fun reels. So, it happens that we tend to do it and then it becomes a trend and people love it. Even today when I do Naagin, I feel Yamini is incomplete without Shesha. I really miss Adaa on the sets. It's an unbreakable bond on and off-screen. I have always considered her as my daughter. She is somebody who is very close to me.

Yamini and Shesha being fans' favourites...

That is a fact that Yamini and Shesha are very much popular till now among the fans. People know me less by the name Sudha Chandran and more by Yamini. They ask me about Shesha. People still think that we are inseparable.

Working again with Adaa Khan in another project...

I would never say no to work with her. We both are more than happy to work with each other. We enjoy working with each other and we just need a chance to work together.

When I recollect working with Adaa in the first season, she used to never talk to me during that time. I used to feel that she is very arrogant. But she used to sit all alone sometimes. But after that, we got along so well in season 2. Sometimes what you presume is wrong about a person. She is such a loving person. Adaa used to always come to me and discuss her problems. Then I used to help her out. She used to wait for me on the set and hug me as soon as I came. That is the kind of bond we had and will continue to have.

