Exclusive! Dosti Anokhi’s Akshay Verma roped in for Dangal TV’s Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana!

Dangal TV, known for a lot of amazing shows, is here with yet another show – Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana. The show stars Saachi Pyari, Charu Asopa, Rahul Sharma, Shaleen Malhotra, and many others.

The show is about stereotypes faced by widowed women in some rural areas.

As per sources, Dosti Anokhi Actor Akshay Verma has been roped in for Dangal TV's Kaisa hai ye Rishta Anjana.

Akshay Verma is a very known lyricist and actor, and He will be seen playing the role of Vijay Pratap Chauhan.

According to the promo of the show, we see Anmol, a fearless girl, playing kabaddi with the boys and even winning.

Later, there comes the prospective groom and his family to see Anmol and ask her hand in marriage. Anmol’s family is seen praising her a lot. Just then, Anmol comes running and crashing into the prospective groom’s brother where they both seem to like each other.

Anmol quietly inquires about the situation and then gives her opinion that she likes the guy who is standing as he seems cool but she is not so fond of the guy who is sitting.

However, things don’t go her way and life shows her a different reality where she gets married to the guy she did not like.

The story is going to be interesting and the audiences are excited.

