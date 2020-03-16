EXCLUSIVE! 'Drishti shall continue to love Abhishek as she is hopeful about his return', Aditi Bhagat on the current track, change in her character in Spy Bahu and more

MUMBAI : Colors' famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana and Sehban in the lead roles and fans love this amazing Jodi.

The show is about to showcase some major drama in the upcoming track in the show. We rang the gorgeous Aditi Bhagat to know about her take on the change in her character, Waseem's exit and more. Check out what she had to share:

What is your take on the current side of Drishti?

It has taken a 360 degree turn as I used to be quiet and now I have become agressive. It is quite challenging to see such a change in Drishti and it is physically challenging as well as I need to cry a lot, scream a lot. It is nice to see the other side of Drishti; even I didn't imagine such a side of hers.

How emotionally challenging have the scenes been for you in terms of Abhishek's exit?

Yes, when we were actually shooting Abhishek's death, the whole scenario where he was drenched in blood, it was actually not pleasing to the eyes and when all of these things were happening and Waseem left and I had to do the scenes reacting to his death, it was actually very disturbing. I don't like blood, secondly, portraying the image of him not being there kept me in the emotion. Leaving the show was really sad as I was really close to him. All of these moments made it look easy that I was sad on-screen but it wasn't a pleasing moment.

As Drishti was completely unaware of Abhishek's reality, what do you think would be the conclusion to their love story?

I was madly in love with Abhishek; his agendas, his reality of being a terrorist is completely alien to Drishti. I am still waiting for him, I still believe that he is going to come back so the conclusion, probably I might never get. What if I come to know the truth, as I have lost my senses I might not believe it and continue to adore Abhishek. As for Drishti, Abhishek was her world.

