Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19?

MUMBAI : The cases of Covid-19 have been rising in the country again. A few weeks ago, celebs like Raj Kundra and Mahhi Vij were tested positive for Covid-19, and now, one more celeb has been tested positive.

According to sources from Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor has been tested positive for Covid-19. Sources have informed us she is doing fine, but has been conducting all her meetings online.

This is the second time Ekta has been tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, she was tested positive in January 2022. The producer had then posted on social media, “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

We wish Ekta a speedy recovery.

On the work front, currently her TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bhagya Lakshmi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Naagin season 6, and Parineetii are being aired on television.

Talking about the movies being produced by her, she has three films lined up Kathal, Dream Girl 2, and U Turn. Kathal and U Turn will be getting an OTT release, and Dream Girl 2 is slated to release on 7th July 2023. U Turn, which stars Alaya F, is slated to release 28th April 2023 on Zee5.

