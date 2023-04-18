Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19?

A few weeks ago, celebs like Raj Kundra and Mahhi Vij were tested positive for Covid-19, and now, one more celeb has been tested positive. According to sources from Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor has been tested positive for Covid-19.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 15:25
tests positive for Covid-19

MUMBAI : The cases of Covid-19 have been rising in the country again. A few weeks ago, celebs like Raj Kundra and Mahhi Vij were tested positive for Covid-19, and now, one more celeb has been tested positive.
According to sources from Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor has been tested positive for Covid-19. Sources have informed us she is doing fine, but has been conducting all her meetings online.

Also Read: What! Shaktimaan actor K K Goswami opens up about lack of work and reaching out to Ekta Kapoor, says “despite doing such iconic shows I do not have work today…”

This is the second time Ekta has been tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, she was tested positive in January 2022. The producer had then posted on social media, “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

We wish Ekta a speedy recovery.
On the work front, currently her TV shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bhagya Lakshmi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Naagin season 6, and Parineetii are being aired on television.

Talking about the movies being produced by her, she has three films lined up Kathal, Dream Girl 2, and U Turn. Kathal and U Turn will be getting an OTT release, and Dream Girl 2 is slated to release on 7th July 2023. U Turn, which stars Alaya F, is slated to release 28th April 2023 on Zee5.

Also Read:  Must Read! Actors who quit Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    


    

 

Ekta Kapoor COVID-19 Raj Kundra Mahhi Vij Kumkum Bhagya Kundali Bhagya Yeh Hai Chahatein Bhagya Lakshmi Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 movie news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 15:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Celeb Galore at Rajan Shahi’s Iftaar party for three shows!
MUMBAI :  The festive season of Ramzan is going on. Producer Rajan Shahi is one producer who is known for celebrating...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Blame Game! Angad reveals Sahiba’s plan, the latter left puzzled
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Aww! Actor reveals the name of his first crush, read on to know more
MUMBAI :  Siddharth Nigam is an actor who works in Indian television and films. He is known for his role as young Sahir...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What! Abhimanyu reaches Goenka house to stop Akshara from taking Abhir to US
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
What! After Priyanka Chopra, musician Amaal Malik talks about the Bollywood ‘powerplay’ and ‘campism’
MUMBAI : Recently actress Priyanka Chopra was seen grabbing attention and creating headlines for her statement on being...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
What! After Priyanka Chopra, musician Amaal Malik talks about the Bollywood ‘powerplay’ and ‘campism’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Fahmaan Khan
OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss
read on to know more
Aww! Actor reveals the name of his first crush, read on to know more
Prateek Sharma
Prateek Sharma's Rabb Se Hai Dua actor Ankit Raizada: I want to take up roles as varied as possible
Rubina Dilaik and Rashami Desai
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Kya Baat Hai! Rubina Dilaik and Rashami Desai have a dance face off. Who do you think would win?
Bigg Boss contestant wants to pay for Ankit Gupta
Really! This former Bigg Boss contestant wants to pay for Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chodhary’s wedding?
Bharti Singh
Woah! 'I won't forgive them', says Bharti Singh as she watched her son in pain