Exclusive! Ekta Saraiya NOT a part of Star Plus’s Anupama anymore; THIS is what the actress has to say!

Ekta Saraiya

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. 

Rajan Shahi and the team have definitely created history with a show like this. Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show. The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong. 

Many great actors have been a part of the show’s journey, playing very integral characters and one such actor is Ekta Saraiya, who played the role of Dolly, Vanraj’s sister on the show.

The actress’s on and off-screen presence was noticeable to Fans for a while now, but there were no updates.

As per sources, Actress Ekta Saraiya is not a part of the show Anupama, anymore.

TellyChakkar reached out to the actress for a comment, and she confirmed the news, she said, “I am actually not a part of Anupama anymore, it was physically impossible for me to be a part of two shows at the same time since one has a 7-day telecast. So, I had to say Goodbye to Anupama, but I have made so many great memories on the show, I am so glad that I got to play the role of Dolly, and I am grateful for DKP for the opportunity, it was just time to move on, but I will miss the show, and I am thankful for all the love”.

Well, while we are sad that we won’t get to see Dolly on the show anytime soon, it will exciting to see Ekta in the new show, ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ on Zee TV.

