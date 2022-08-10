Exclusive! "Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution," says Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Muskan aka Shambhavi Singh as she opens up on her role, experience working on the show and m

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive story from the TV world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting stories to our readers, knowing how much they love to keep up with the entertainment world. This time, keeping the same promise, we had a beautiful chat with Shambhavi Singh, nowadays popularly known as Muskan from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Find out what she had to say.

Also read: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Surekha aka Saee Barve opens up about the show, her role on the show and more, check out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to become one of the longest running shows on television as it managed to burrow itself in the hearts of the audience with its gripping storyline, happy and sad moments and impeccable chemistry between leads. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the current leads of the show and despite the rough patch, the audience keeps hoping for an ‘AbhiRa’ reunion.

Making a dhamakedar debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, Shambhavi entered the world of television with a bang! She is soft spoken, warm and an evidently talented actress. Shambhavi is doing wonders with her role of Muskan and we got in touch with her about the same.

Here are the actress’s replies:

1.How has experience been so far working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

The experience so far has been wonderful. It's my debut show and it's going to be almost 5 months of me being "Muskaan," which seems like they passed as quickly as the blink of an eye! It still feels like the first day.

Everyday I'm learning something new from everyone around me on set. It's rightly said that YRKKH is an institution. It never feels that you're working, as there is such a homely environment around you. I feel blessed to be a part of it. Though it's just the beginning, I know it's gonna be the most magical journey I will ever live!

2.Your personal opinion on your character ‘Muskan’:

‘Muskan’ is such a magically beautiful character to fall in love with. The character is so pure, innocent and transparent. Loves her people to the core and could go beyond any limits to just see them content. And the one thing which I love about the character is that according to me i.e, no one could hate or dislike her. She is just full of positivity and will always try to bring a smile on your face, just like her name!

3.Your feelings about being part of the show.. (Excited? Intimidated? Happy?)

Honestly speaking, I was numb when I got to know that I'm part of the OG Show "YRKKH". Couldn't figure out whether I should cry tears of happiness or dance until my feet are sore, or laugh till my stomach hurts! It was, is and will always be a jumble of mixed feelings. I feel short of words to describe it. But I truly feel honoured to be a part of an iconic show which has been an integral part of my childhood.

That was Shambhavi getting candid with Tellychakkar!

Also read: Exclusive! “It is like a dream that I am living with my eyes open,” says Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as he opens up about his experience on the show, and more

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar