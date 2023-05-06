EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan opens up on his struggling days and shares why he take up reality shows, says "I am not in love with the concept"

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is currently all over the news for his differences between Imlie's co-star and good friend, Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Apart from that, the actor is currently impressing everyone with his performance in Colors' show Dharampatni.

While Fahmaan is riding high on success in his professional life, he has equally struggled a lot to make it here in the industry.

TellyChakkar recently got a chance to exclusively interview Fahmaan, where he spoke about his struggling days and much more.

Recalling his struggling days, Fahmaan said, "I remember having a cup of tea, some biscuits and a vada pav in the daytime. I did not have money to buy dinner. This was a phase which last for almost 3 to 4 months."

He added, "I have shared a house with 17 people and used to live in a room with 6 people. I used to even lock a jar of sugar in the cupboard."

He continued, "I shifted into a new house and I still stay in a rented place which is a 2-bedroom apartment. I still cherish those days. I wouldn't be here if I hadn't seen those days."

When asked if he made friends during his struggling days and if they are still in touch, Fahmaan revealed, "I just have one friend, Tabish who has been with me since my struggling days. However, nothing has changed between us. We used to give auditions together. Even he wanted to become an actor. When I came back from Banglore, I was very much focussed. I never fooled around. Post that, I started getting work in the industry and I got busy with that."

Talking about making friends, he said, "All friends that I made or I will make, they will be extremely close to my heart. I try to stay in touch with everyone."

Speaking about the importance of love in his life, he said, "It is very important to be in love with everything that surrounds you. The reason I am doing well in the industry today is because of the love I have for my craft. Also, I don't take up reality shows because I am simply not in love with the concept of that particular project. But, the day I will fall in love with it, I will definitely consider."

