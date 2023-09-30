EXCLUSIVE! Faltu fame Jaideep Singh bags Zee TV's upcoming show Ik Kudi Punjab Di

Zee TV is rolling out a new show titled Ikk Kudi Punjab Di which stars Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in the lead roles. The show is bankrolled by Dome Entertainment.
Jaideep Singh

We all know that a lot of new TV shows are rolling out on small screens soon. 

Zee TV has already an amazing lineup of shows. The channel is now gearing up for a series of new shows. 

Dome Entertainment is gearing up for new shows soon. 

One of them is Ik Kudi Punjab Di which will see Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta in the lead roles. 

Well, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actor Jaideep Singh is roped in for a pivotal role in the show. 

Nothing much is known about Jaideep's character yet. 

Jaideep is known for his roles in projects like Faltu, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Pavitra Bhagya, Ishk Par Zor Nahin, and many more. 

The show also stars Manish Khanna, Kirti Singh and many more in the lead roles.

