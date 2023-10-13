EXCLUSIVE! Faltu fame Saloni Sandhu roped in for Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat 2

Saloni Sandhu is all set to enter Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 in a pivotal role.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 19:12
Saloni Sandhu

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

As you know, there are a lot of entries and exits happening on the shows and we try to keep you updated with all the entertaining news on television.

Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 has been working wonders on small screens ever since its launch.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pranav Jain to enter Dangal TV’s ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’

The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Sindoor Ki Keemat stars Vaibhavi Hankare and Mohit Hiranandani in the lead roles.

Well, the show has seen a lot of television actors making entries.

And now, as per our sources, the show is gearing up for another entry soon. 

Actress Saloni Sandhu is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

Saloni is known for her role in Star Plus show Faltu.

She will be seen opposite Mohit in the show.

How excited are you for Vaishali Arora's entry in the show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shaan Mishra on playing a negative role in Sindoor Ki Keemat 2: I was excited as this one was quite different from all the roles that I played before

Sindoor Ki Keemat 2 Gul Khan Dangal TV Mohit Hiranandani Vaibhavi Hankare Vaishali Arora Piya Abhimani Saloni Sandhu Faltu TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Comments

Add new comment

