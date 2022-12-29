Exclusive! Faltu's actor Aakash Ahuja has fun with rumours for THIS reason, deets inside

MUMBAI: Aakash Ahuja is slowly making his name in the entertainment world. The actor is best known for his role in Thapki Pyaar ki 2. Currently, the actor is playing the male lead in the Star Plus show FALTU.

In 2013, Aakash served as the host of the television miniseries Act Now, India. Aakash was also a part of Colors TV’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass and went on to co-star with Jigayasa Singh on Thapki Pyaar Ki 2.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he talked about all his ‘firsts’.

The first time when you faced the camera?

In 2012 I did an ad for happydent. I’m always nervous on the first day.

The first time when you had a fan moment?

My first audition ever was for Yash Raj Films. They are the ones who got me to Mumbai.

The first time you got your paycheck?

It was a 5000 rupees check and I don’t remember but I gave it to my parents. It was for the happydent ad.

The first time you broke a rule?

Many times. I can share about the last time. We were not allowed to have coffee on our set and I just had it last night.

The first time you saw yourself on a hoarding?

This was for Shaadi Boys. It was good. I was happy.

The first time you were misunderstood as some other actor?

That’s a different story. When I first came to Mumbai, I had not done anything and people used to think that I’m an actor. However, when I started acting and did a few shows, people didn’t even recognize me. So it’s been a funny journey.

The first time when you were hit on by the same gender?

I don’t want to recall that.

The first time you heard a rumour about yourself?

It was a rumour that I have 2-3 babies with another actress who is actually a very good friend of mine. People put anything on youtube. I enjoy all of these rumours because my dad buys all of it. So my dad thinks that all the VMs on Instagram are being uploaded by me. He also thinks all the videos on youtube are true. I have to answer so many questions everyday. Thankfully he didn’t call to ask me about those rumoured children.

This was our conversation with Aakash Ahuja. Tell us which answer you liked the most?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.