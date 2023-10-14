EXCLUSIVE! Farnaz Shetty opens up on her upcoming web show, reveals she is now focusing on OTT and films, shares if she got stereotyped while bagging roles and much more

MUMBAI :Farnaz Shetty is a popular name in the television industry.

The actress started off her journey with the show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khubsoorat followed by shows like Waaris, Balika Vadhu, Veera, Suryaputra Karn, Laal Ishq, Kaahan Hum Kaahan Tum, Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, Jai Hanuman and Swaraj.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Farnaz spoke about her upcoming projects and much more.

Farnaz, who has been away from television for a long time, reveals if she has any plans to come back on small screens.

ALSO READ: Must-Read! From Farnaz Shetty-Rohit Chandel to Sana Khan-Melvin Louis, TV Couples who broke up because of cheating! Read for more

She said, ''I haven't completely left television. My last show was Kashibai Bajirao Ballal which was by Sobo Films. I was shooting in Karjat for the show.''

After that, Farnaz did a web show. She also revealed that her focus is now on films.

Farnaz is all set for an upcoming web series with Rajniesh Duggal.

Spilling beans on the same, Farnaz said, ''That's a web series for Epic On channel which is by Mahindra N Mahindra which will be launching soon and so will be our show. There are 5 primary characters in the series. I'll be seen as a scammer.''

Shedding light on her character, Farnaz said, ''I have always done homely characters and now wanted to do something different. It should be relatable to viewers. Everyone wants to see OTT shows. The makers are really good.''

Lastly, when asked if she was stereotyped as a TV actor and had problems getting roles in films and web shows, Farnaz said, ''This didn't happen to me but I have heard about this. The reason behind this is different. Television demands a different type of acting. If an actor won't be loud with his performance, he won't be noticed. That's why TV actors have become loud by default. This is the science behind it.''

She added, ''Then came OTT and all. But all these things stay within the actor. If they act like they are acting in a TV show, people notice that. That's when they have issues casting them. It is because of the acting.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Farnaz Shetty on social media advancement: If you slow down, it appears as though you're missing out on a lot