EXCLUSIVE! Fenil Umrigar roped in to play one of the main leads for Dashami Creations' upcoming show on Colors

Fenil Umrigar

MUMBAI:

TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly kept our ardent viewers updated about all the latest happenings in the television world. 

With the year 2022 completing 6 months, a lot of TV shows went off-air and new shows were launched in the span of several weeks. 

A lot of new channels are launching several new shows in the upcoming months. 
Colors TV is gearing up for new shows in the upcoming months. 

Popular production house Dashami creations is all set to come up with a new show soon. 

The new show's title is yet to be revealed.

We exclusively updated about a lot of popular names being roped in for this show. 

We reported that Rakshabandhan actor Farman Haider is roped in the show as the lead. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

Actors like Soma Rathod, Abhay Harpale, Samriddhi Shukla and Ketaki Kulkarni are going to be a part of this show. 

And now, we have a new name added to the show's star cast. 

It is none other than actress Fenil Umrigar. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress will be portraying one of the main leads in the show. 

Fenil is known for her performances in shows like Rajaa Betaa, Laal Ishq, Kaala Teeka, Yam Hain Hum, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Love By Chance, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Best Friends Forever among others.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahliyabai fame actor Abhay Harpale is roped in for Dashami Creations' next on Colors TV

Dashami Creations is currently bankrolling shows like Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, among others.

We will soon be back with all the latest updates regarding this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Marathi actress Sharvany Pilae JOINS the cast of Dashami Creations next on Colors TV


 

Dashami Creations Soma Rathod Punyashlok Ahilyabai Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi Colors Farman Haider samriddhi shukla Mansi Srivastava Colors tv Ketaki Kulkarni Fenil Umrigar
