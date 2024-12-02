Exclusive! FU: Friendship Unlimited actress Radhika Vidyasagar roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show “Udne Ki Aasha”

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The channel is coming up with a new show titled “Udne Ki Aasha”, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora.

The show is produced by Rahul Tewary, Radhika Srinivason and B Srinivason under the banner of Rolling Tales Production.

As per sources, FU: Friendship Unlimited actress Radhika Vidyasagar has been roped in for the show.

She is best known for her roles in projects like FU: Friendship Unlimited, 8 Don 75, etc.

Not much is known about her character, but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Well, the show will be going on – air in a few weeks from now and fans are excited to have Kanwar back on screen.

The promo of the show has been shared today and it has been getting a positive response from the fans and audience.

