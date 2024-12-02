Exclusive! FU: Friendship Unlimited actress Radhika Vidyasagar roped in for Star Plus' upcoming show “Udne Ki Aasha”

Star Plus is launching news shows with different scripts and interesting storylines. It's coming up with a new show, titled “Udne Ki Aasha” starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora. As per sources, Radhika Vidyasagar has been roped in for the show.
UDNE KI AASHA

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Many TV shows are being launched these days with new concepts and interesting storyline that is keeping the audience hooked on to the show.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Star Plus is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories, keeping the audience hooked on to the serial. 

Successful shows like Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pandya Store, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, etc. have been loved by the audience.

The channel is coming up with a new show titled “Udne Ki Aasha”, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora.

The show is produced by Rahul Tewary, Radhika Srinivason and B Srinivason under the banner of Rolling Tales Production.

ALSO READ : Must Read! Udne Ki Asha Promo Review: Kanwar Dhillon -Neha Harsora's chemistry looks fresh, promises to be a visual delight

As per sources, FU: Friendship Unlimited actress Radhika Vidyasagar has been roped in for the show.

She is best known for her roles in projects like FU: Friendship Unlimited, 8 Don 75, etc.

Not much is known about her character, but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Well, the show will be going on – air in a few weeks from now and fans are excited to have Kanwar back on screen.

The promo of the show has been shared today and it has been getting a positive response from the fans and audience. 

Are you excited for the show to begin? 

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Sahil Balani bags Star Plus show Udne Ki Asha

