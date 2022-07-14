EXCLUSIVE! Gaurav Walia to JOIN the cast of Dangal TV's Jai Hanuman- Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 15:18
Gaurav Walia

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

We all know that a lot of television shows are being rolled out on various channels. Dangal TV is all set to bring a lot of new shows. Jay Mehta Productions is soon going to roll out a new show and we are the first ones to update you about the star cast.

Apart from that, Dangal TV is gearing up for another show soon. Jai Hanuman – Sankatmochan Naam Tiharo produced by Peninsula Pictures. The breaking news is that Gaurav Walia has been roped in the show as Lord Rahu. Further details are yet to be disclosed. 

Peninsula is best at producing fantasy and mythological dramas. Well, we can't wait to see what this one has to offer. 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

