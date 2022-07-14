EXCLUSIVE! Mere Sai's Creative Director Siddhav Nachane opens up on working with Dashami Creations, shares about his journey in the showbiz world and much more

MUMBAI: Television has been entertaining the viewers for ages now and has provided us with a variety of content.

We have seen how the makers are coming up with brand new shows with unique content which is suitable for each one of them.

The viewers are always thrilled to see their favourite actors on-screen on a daily basis.

Apart from the actors and actresses, it takes a lot of effort from the team to create a TV show.

From the production team to the spot boys, designers, directors, DOP, and all come together to show a huge hit.

Well, creative directors of shows have a major role to play where the person decides a lot of important things which are suitable for the star cast.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Siddhav Nachane who is the Creative Director of Dashami Creations' popular historical show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi.

The show is successfully running on small screens for a very long time and has also achieved several milestones.

We got an exclusive chance to interact with Siddhav who spoke about being a part of Mere Sai and also about his journey.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi gears up to take a leap!

In a gist, tell us about how you stepped into this field? Did you face any struggles in the initial days?

I always had a major interest in music and theatre during my school and college days. I did my post-graduation in Mass Communication from Amity Institute which is located in Bandra, Mumbai. I specialized in the entertainment sector. I always wanted to work in this field. In 2007, I started working as an assistant director in a few Hindi shows. This is how my journey started. After that, I joined Zee Marathi in 2009. This was the proper job that I started as an Executive Producer.

One has to struggle in the initial days whenever one starts a journey. As an assistant director, one has to reach the set first and leave at the end. There is proper planning required for this job. This is one such field where one has to prove their hard work with every show they do. The struggles are never-ending.

What difference did you find working in Marathi and Hindi industries?

I believe that content does not have a language barrier. If the content is great, it will work in any language but if it's bad, it won't work anywhere. The major difference between Marathi and Hindi industries is that there is a budget difference. Hindi TV shows' budget is more than that of Marathi shows. The scale of production in the Hindi industry is larger than in the Marathi industry.

When I talk about my work with Mere Sai, I have three more people working alongside me, so my work gets divided but that's not the case in the Marathi industry. The budget doesn't allow us to employ more people for work.

Here, minute details about everything are taken care of whereas that's not the same in the Marathi industry.

Tell us about your experience working with Dashami Creations. Also, working for a historical drama based on a true story is quite different. How has your journey been?

Dashami is like a second home and a family to me. When I was doing my first job in Zee Marathi, I used to report to Aparna Padgaonkar who is now working with Dashami Creations as a producer. Even Ninad is a producer here. They are my good friends. I feel blessed that they gave me an opportunity for Mere Sai. She showed that faith and confidence. When I joined, the show had already completed almost 500 episodes. Today, we are stepping into our 5th year. The show is going strong. This is a very big achievement for the entire team. The production house has given me a lot of freedom to work my way. I feel Aparna and Ninad have shown a lot of confidence in me and that's why I was able to do it.

A lot of my family members worship Lord Sai and I have heard a lot of stories about Him. We did a lot of research when we started working for the show. Post this research, we develop tracks and stories. This is an interesting journey for such a show. We try to keep everything authentic. This is a very big achievement as they feel connected to the show and get to learn good things.

Where do you see yourself in your profession in future?

I feel this media field is very volatile and unpredictable. Everyone experiences highs and lows in their career all of a sudden. It all depends on your talent and luck. But I believe in both things. I see myself doing good work and developing good stories and working for good shows. I won't be able to tell where I will be after 5 years. I just want to entertain people with my talent. This is my future plan.

Well said, Siddhav!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Tushar Dalvi from Sony TV’s Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi sheds light on the importance of technology and development