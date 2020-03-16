EXCLUSIVE! Gautam Ahuja on his character in Sony TV's Appnapan: The badass gangster vibe of Gagan made me take up this role

MUMBAI : Popular TV actor Gautam Ahuja is playing the role of Gagan in Sony TV's show Appnapan.

The actor is seen as Nikhil and Pallavi's son in the show.

Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur are seen playing the lead roles in the show.

Well, this is not the first time Gautam has collaborated with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

The actor has previously worked in Dil Hi Toh Hai, Chabbis Barah, Bal Ganesh, Parvarrish, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Gautam who spoke in length about his role in Appnapan and much more.

What kind of character are you playing and how relatable is it to you?

It is a badass character. He does lots of flirting, fighting, arguing with his mom and everyone. But every time he has a valid point. Its just been a month but playing Gagan is just amazing. It gives me joy. Every day I have a different variation to give, it is just amazing. It is not at all relatable to me as I am a very patient guy. But Gagan is very impatient. I feel it is so much fun to play this role as it is not relatable to me at all.

Tell us about your experience with your co-stars, especially Cezanne and Rajshree since they are quite senior actors.

It's been a blessing to work with everyone on the set of the show. We all bond like a family and it feels that we met after years. There was no awkward space between us when we met for the first time. We had one or two workshops which was enough for us to gel with each other. We all are like family and it is like a blast shooting with each other.

What made you choose this character?

My character is so unrelatable to me in real life which makes me perform even better. I always feel that I haven't done something like this before. It is so much fun playing this role. I enjoy performing various scenes. The badass gangster vibe of Gagan made me take up this role.

