EXCLUSIVE! Gazala Silawat roped in for Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Star Bharat launched a new show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho about a month ago.

The show stars Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry in the lead roles.

Iqbal plays the role of Dev while Rachana is seen as Vidhi in the drama series.

The show also has well-known names like Sneha Wagh, Deepshikha Nagpal and many more who are seen playing pivotal roles.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is now gearing up for a new entry in the show.

We exclusively updated that actor Surender Pal and Somendra Solanki are roped in for the drama series.

We had previously reported that Madhubala Atri and Rahul Vatsa will also be entering the show in pivotal roles.

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry.

Gazala Silawat has entered the show.

She is seen playing the character of Suman who is Kalumal's daughter.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is produced by Atul Ketkar.

