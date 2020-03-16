EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan on his thoughts before taking up Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters, Dev is really inspiring and that is something I really like about him

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Iqbal Khan is back in action with his much-awaited show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho where he is playing the main lead.

The actor will be portraying the role of Dev in the show and is paired opposite actress Rachana Mistry.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is all set to hit the small screen today but it is already streaming on Hotstar.

While the viewers wait to see Iqbal on small screens, many are already enjoying it on the digital medium.

As the show launches today, TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interact with Iqbal where he spoke about the show and his character.

Excitement and views on the show...

I am really very excited about my show. From the promo itself to the scripts that are coming along with the shooting, everything gives m a very good feeling. I am in a very good space and am liking everything that is happening right now. I really liked the progression that the channel has made for the kind of content they have made and I am really glad that I am a part of it.

Thoughts before agreeing to be a part of the show...

I really liked the totality of the script and both the main characters. The characters are very inspiring. They are real yet very honest. There are certain things that we want to put across to the regular audience. We are not doing anything in a preachy way but we just hope that we send across the right message to the people.

Character overview...

My character is very inspiring. I really like Dev because he is somebody who is very inspiring. He is somebody who calls spade a spade. Dev is very forgiving, giving and loves to make the family happy. At the same time, he really appreciates honesty. His honesty will bring him close to Vidhi in the show who will eventually change his life.

