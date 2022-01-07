EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry starrer show on Star Bharat gets a title 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

And now, as Star Bharat gears up for another show soon, we have an exclusive update about the same. The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar and Manoj D Pelliwar. 

Submitted by Harmisha and shruti on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 22:36
EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry starrer show on Star Bharat gets a title 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Sony Tv's India’s Laughter Champion gets a launch date

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that Star Bharat has an amazing lineup of shows in the coming months.

Apart from Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, Channa Mereya and Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti, the channel is gearing up for many shows soon.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving you all the latest happenings in the world of television.

And now, as Star Bharat gears up for another show soon, we have an exclusive update about the same. The show will be bankrolled by producer Atul Ketkar and Manoj D Pillewar. 

We exclusively updated about Iqbal Khan, Deepshikha Nagpal and Rishina Kandhari. We even updated Vijay Kalvani joins the cast in a pivotal role. Further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. 

Thapki Pyaar Ki 2's Rachana Mistry has been roped in the show to play the lead. Further details are yet to be revealed. The actress has been a part of many shows including Barrister Babu and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. 

Now the breaking news is that the show is titled as "Na Umra Ki Seema Ho", and the launch date is yet to be disclosed. Are you all excited? 

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Also read:  EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan BAGS the lead role in Star Bharat's upcoming

Rishina Khandari Aye Mere Humsafar TV actress atul ketkar Star Bharat Iqbal Khan Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Channa Mereya Swayamvar - Mika Di Voti TV news exclusive TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha and shruti's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha and shruti on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 22:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Swaran Ghar: Oh No! Ajit blames himself for his daughter’s fate
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Pushpa Impossible: High Drama! Saran Sir holds the final decision, Pushpa cries as she gets nervous
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! It’s Lord Vishnu and Maa Lakshmi’s wedding, King Bali told not to participate
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Shocking! Here’s what Rajeev Sen has to say about the public and media’s attention towards his marriage and family
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has been at the forefront to deliver news and updates from the tellyworld. Now, we bring to you...
EXCLUSIVE! Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry starrer show on Star Bharat gets a title 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho'
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Also read:...
Wow! Check out the special connection between Shehnaaz Gill and Siddarth Nigam
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Recent Stories
Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries
Good News! THIS Kaithi actor to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries
Latest Video