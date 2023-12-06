Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Sheetal Maulik talks about Fahmaan Khan and Ulka Gupta entering the show post leap and reveals if she would mind playing a grandmother to them on-screen

Sheetal Maulik is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and currently, she is seen in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how she feels about Ulka and Fahmaan entering the show post-leap and if she minds playing a grandmother.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 07:45
MUMBAI:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on Virat and Sai's sad ending as the show will be taking a 20 year leap. The actors would be bidding goodbye to the show.

Sheetal Maulik is a well-known actor in the entertainment business and today, she has a good fan following.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how she felt about Ulka and Fahmaan entering the show post leap and does she mind playing a grandmother.

What do you have to say about the rumored news of Fahmaan Khan and Ulka Gupta entering the show post leap?

I read the news only on social media. I have no clue about it. But if they are doing it, it would be great as both are good actors. I really like Ulka and if she is playing Savi, I will be very happy. They are well known actors and if they come on the show, it would be a plus point for the serial.

What do you have to say about Fahmaan Khan?

I don’t know him personally. He is a very natural, good looking actor and very promising. He is a good guy. I met him during the shoot of “Raavivaar with Star Parivaar” and he is very down to earth person. If you are a good person, it reflects on-screen.

Would it be a problem to play a grandmother to Fahmaan Khan and Ulka Gupta?

If my role is meatier and strong, I don’t mind essaying the character of a grandmother because I know how they would be with me off – screen. It doesn’t matter to me. The role should be good, or else I wouldn’t be able to do it.

Well, there is no doubt that Sheetal is one of the most loved characters on the show and though a character is a bit towards the grey side, the audience love watching her on screen.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

