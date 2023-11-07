Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Vihan Verma roped in for Contiloe's show Swaraj

Doordarshan is currently airing the show titled Swaraj which is produced by Contiloe Entertainment and the Government of India. As per sources, Vihan Verma has been roped in for the show where he would be essaying a pivotal role.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Doordarshan is the oldest channel on television and a lot of shows are still telecasted and which are quite successful.

The popular channel has had a wide reach to the viewers ever since the beginning and its one of the oldest channels on television.

The channel is currently airing the show titled Swaraj which is produced by Contiloe Entertainment and the Government of India.

We have previously reported about many being a part of this popular show.

As per sources, Vihan Verma has been roped in for the show where he would be essaying a pivotal role.

The story is about freedom fighters where he would be essaying the role of Ram Prasad Bismil.

The feeling is now hitting all of us that we are finally going to make an exit from the show

Vihan Verma is ruling several hearts with his stellar performance in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where he essayed the character of Mohit Chavan.

He became a household name and today he has a good fan following who bestows a lot of love and support on the actor.

Vihan has proved his mettle in acting with his fine performance and fans are in love with him.

Well, the fans are excited to see him in the new show with a new avatar.

Well, the fans are excited to see him in the new show with a new avatar.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Vihan Verma opens up on his bond with GHKKPM co-star Tanvi Thakker and shares about the time he got pranked by Neil and Aishwarya

