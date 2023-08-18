Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony Sab

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 15:17
Yash Pandit

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always on the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Mahesh Thakur roped in for Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment’s next on Sab Tv?

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaann and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV . The show is in it’s pre-production stage.

Tellychakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, actor Yash Pandit has been roped in for Cockrow and Shaika’s next on Sony SAB. 

Yash is a known personality in the TV world and has been a part of many prominent shows like Ghum Hai Kisiekey Pyaar Meiin, Naagin 6 and more.

We also gave you the update that Ayushi Khurana of Ajooni fame has been roped in as the lead.

We also gave you the update that Kashish Duggal, Neetha Shetty and Mahesh Thakur have been roped in for the show as well.

Meanwhile, nothing is confirmed yet because the show is still in its pre-production stage.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ajooni fame Ayushi Khurana roped in for Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, not to be a part of Star Bharat's show


 

Yash Pandit GHKPPM Beityaan Aditi Rathore Namkaran aapki nazaro ne Samjha Mahesh Thakur SAB TV SAB sonysab Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey Teri Meri Doriyaan TellyChakkar Kashish Duggal Neetha Shetty
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Thu, 08/31/2023 - 15:17

