Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit roped in for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony Sab

SAB TV has been home to some of the most popular comedy shows and sitcoms and has been churning out serious dramas as well.

The renowned production house Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, known for shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Teri Meri Doriyaann and others will be rolling out a show for SAB TV . The show is in it’s pre-production stage.

As per sources, actor Yash Pandit has been roped in for Cockrow and Shaika’s next on Sony SAB.

Yash is a known personality in the TV world and has been a part of many prominent shows like Ghum Hai Kisiekey Pyaar Meiin, Naagin 6 and more.

We also gave you the update that Ayushi Khurana of Ajooni fame has been roped in as the lead.

We also gave you the update that Kashish Duggal, Neetha Shetty and Mahesh Thakur have been roped in for the show as well.

Meanwhile, nothing is confirmed yet because the show is still in its pre-production stage.

