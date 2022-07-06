EXCLUSIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Vishvapreet Kaur JOINS the cast of Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

Vishvapreet Kaur

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: Exclusive! Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan  fame Tanushree Kaushal ropes in for Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani's Channa Mereya on Star Bharat 

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We exclusively updated that Karan Wahi has been locked as the lead and Niyati Fatnani will star opposite Karan in the show. Further details about the cast and its storyline are yet to be disclosed.

It has been a while since we have seen both the actors on screen, the last we saw Karan Wahi in Dance India Dance and Niyati in Nazar. It will be interesting to see Karan marking his comeback in daily soaps with this show. Also, Dhantejas Singh and Jasleen Singh have been roped in the show, further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

Now the breaking news is that Ghum's Vishvapreet Kaur joins the cast in a pivotal role, further details about her character are yet to be disclosed, and we can't wait to see what the character shall unfold in the show. 

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Kanwalpreet Singh bags Star Bharat's Channa Mereya

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

